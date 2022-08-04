Narayanganj 7-murder: Nur Hossain gets life term in arms case

A Narayanganj court on Thursday sentenced Nur Hossain, death row convict in Narayanganj seven-murder case, to life imprisonment in an arms case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sabina Yasmin pronounced the judgment in presence of Nur, a former Narayanganj city councillor, said state counsel additional public prosecutor Md Salahuddin Sweet.

On 15 May 2014, law enforcers conducted drive at Nur's house in Shimrail area of Siddhirganj upazila and seized a foreign revolver, eight rounds of bullet and eight shotgun shells. Later, a case was filed at Siddhirganj police station under the Arms Act in this regard.

The court sentenced Nur Hossain to life term rigorous imprisonment under two sections of the act.

On 22 August 2017, the High Court upheld the death sentence of 15 convicts, including Nur and three Rapid Action Battalion officials, and commuted the penalty of 11 others to life term jail in two cases filed over the seven-murder.

On 27 April 2014, Narayanganj City Corporation panel mayor Nazrul Islam, his three associates and driver were abducted from Fatullah.

Also, senior lawyer at the District Judge's Court Chandan Kumar Sarkar and his driver were abducted on their way to the capital.

Three days after the incident, the bodies of six of them, including Nazrul and Chandan, were recovered from the River Shitalakhya.

The following day, the body of Nazrul's car driver Jahangir was recovered from the river.

Later, Selina Islam Beauty, the widow of Nazrul, filed a case against six people while Chandan's son-in-law filed the other case.