Narayanganj 7-murder: Nur Hossain gets life term in arms case

Court

UNB
04 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 04:48 pm

Related News

Narayanganj 7-murder: Nur Hossain gets life term in arms case

UNB
04 August, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 04:48 pm
Illustration: Collected
Illustration: Collected

A Narayanganj court on Thursday sentenced Nur Hossain, death row convict in Narayanganj seven-murder case, to life imprisonment in an arms case.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sabina Yasmin pronounced the judgment in presence of Nur, a former Narayanganj city councillor, said state counsel additional public prosecutor Md Salahuddin Sweet.

On 15 May 2014, law enforcers conducted drive at Nur's house in Shimrail area of Siddhirganj upazila and seized a foreign revolver, eight rounds of bullet and eight shotgun shells. Later, a case was filed at Siddhirganj police station under the Arms Act in this regard.

The court sentenced Nur Hossain to life term rigorous imprisonment under two sections of the act.

On 22 August 2017, the High Court upheld the death sentence of 15 convicts, including Nur and three Rapid Action Battalion officials, and commuted the penalty of 11 others to life term jail in two cases filed over the seven-murder.

On 27 April 2014, Narayanganj City Corporation panel mayor Nazrul Islam, his three associates and driver were abducted from Fatullah.

Also, senior lawyer at the District Judge's Court Chandan Kumar Sarkar and his driver were abducted on their way to the capital.

Three days after the incident, the bodies of six of them, including Nazrul and Chandan, were recovered from the River Shitalakhya.

The following day, the body of Nazrul's car driver Jahangir was recovered from the river.

Later, Selina Islam Beauty, the widow of Nazrul, filed a case against six people while Chandan's son-in-law filed the other case.

Top News / Crime

Nur Hossain / Narayanganj murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation