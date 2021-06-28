‘Nagar Adalat’ need of the hour to settle court case backlogs, say experts

Experts at a virtual discussion said the "Nagar Adalat" could play a leading role in settling the backlog of pending cases in various courts of the country.

Every judge has almost 2000 cases or more pending in their court with more than a total of 40 lakh pending cases having piled up.

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), presided over the virtual discussion, "Nagar Adalat Act: Proposed Outline and Possibility of Implementation."

He said it has become the need of the hour to establish 'Nagar Adalats' in city corporations to help settle minor disputes across the country just like there are municipal and village courts.

"These courts allow people at the union parishad and municipality levels to settle their disputes locally without going to a court, saving them from harassment and expense," he said, adding, "But, there is no such law for nearly two crore people living in 12 city corporations across the country. So, these people have to go to the courts to settle minor disputes."

"We must launch a social movement demanding a 'Nagar Adalat Act' for people living in city corporation jurisdictions," said Dr Bhattacharya.

He also urged the government officials concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

The virtual discussion was jointly organised by Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, the Madaripur Legal Aid Association (MLAA), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), and Nagorik Uddyog (Citizen's Initiative).

MLAA Chief Coordinator, Khan Md Shahid, presented an outline of the proposed "Nagar Adalat" Act at the event.

The draft, created on the basis of the Village Court Act, has been submitted to concerned government departments and the Law Commission.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, and many others took part in the discussion.