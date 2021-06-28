‘Nagar Adalat’ need of the hour to settle court case backlogs, say experts

Court

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 06:05 pm

‘Nagar Adalat’ need of the hour to settle court case backlogs, say experts

Every judge has almost 2000 cases or more pending in their court with more than a total of 40 lakh pending cases having piled up 

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 06:05 pm
‘Nagar Adalat’ need of the hour to settle court case backlogs, say experts

Experts at a virtual discussion said the "Nagar Adalat" could play a leading role in settling the backlog of pending cases in various courts of the country.

Every judge has almost 2000 cases or more pending in their court with more than a total of 40 lakh pending cases having piled up. 

Dr Debapriya Bhattacharya, Distinguished Fellow, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), presided over the virtual discussion, "Nagar Adalat Act: Proposed Outline and Possibility of Implementation." 

He said it has become the need of the hour to establish 'Nagar Adalats' in city corporations to help settle minor disputes across the country just like there are municipal and village courts.

"These courts allow people at the union parishad and municipality levels to settle their disputes locally without going to a court, saving them from harassment and expense," he said, adding, "But, there is no such law for nearly two crore people living in 12 city corporations across the country. So, these people have to go to the courts to settle minor disputes."

"We must launch a social movement demanding a 'Nagar Adalat Act' for people living in city corporation jurisdictions," said Dr Bhattacharya.

He also urged the government officials concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

The virtual discussion was jointly organised by Citizen's Platform for SDGs, Bangladesh, the Madaripur Legal Aid Association (MLAA), Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust (BLAST), and Nagorik Uddyog (Citizen's Initiative).

MLAA Chief Coordinator, Khan Md Shahid, presented an outline of the proposed "Nagar Adalat" Act at the event. 

The draft, created on the basis of the Village Court Act, has been submitted to concerned government departments and the Law Commission.

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives (LGRD) Minister Md Tajul Islam, Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Mayor Md Atiqul Islam, and many others took part in the discussion.

Bangladesh / Top News

Nagar Adalat / Case backlogs

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

TBS Grameenphone Dialogue: Save SMEs, save Bangladesh

21h | Videos
TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

TBS Today: How prepared are Dhaka's hospitals?

22h | Videos
TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

TBS Face to Face: Pros and cons of abolishing coal fired power plants

22h | Videos
TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

TBS Today: How successful will the strict lockdowns be?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

3
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Nationwide strict lockdown from Monday

6
FILE PHOTO: A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic//File Photo
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi company Kutumbari issues legal notice against Facebook