Murder case probe wrapped 'in 42 hours': HC orders suspension of investigating officer

The High Court (HC) on Monday ordered suspension of the investigating officer, who filed the charge sheet of a murder case in Manikganj, for completing the work at an "unbelievable" pace within 42 hours.

Justice Md Badruzzaman and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon gave the order on Monday (3 April).

The investigation officer, Sub-Inspector Masood Rana, appeared before the court with all documents of the case.

The Manikganj superintendent of police has been asked to implement the order and the officer will remain suspended until further notice from the court.

At the same time, the head of the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) has been directed to re-open investigation within 60 days. The court ordered a PBI officer, not below the rank of superintendent of police, to take charge of the probe.

Earlier, on 1 March, Lawyer Shishir Monir filed a writ in the High Court, attaching a report published in a national daily regarding the speedy investigation.

In view of the writ, on 14 March, the High Court issued a ruling to know why the 42-hour investigation, after recovering Md Rubel's body, should not be considered invalid.

At the same time, the investigation officer of the murder case, Manikganj Sadar police station Sub-Inspector Md Masud Rana, was asked to appear in court on 3 April with the case docket.

The court said, "You completed the murder investigation in just 42 hours? Show us when you took witness statements, when you slept or ate during this period. Also, list the number of cases you have investigated before and the time it took to complete them."

In response, Masud Rana said it was his first investigation.

On 23 September last year, Md Rubel was killed in a hatchery in Kaitra village of Manikganj Sadar, according to the published news.

The next day, the victim's wife filed a murder case as the plaintiff, accusing a person named Sohail. Later, the accused was arrested by the police.