Munia’s death: Sayem Sobhan seeks anticipatory bail 

Court

TBS Report 
23 September, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 09:25 am

Related News

Munia’s death: Sayem Sobhan seeks anticipatory bail 

The petition has put on the cause list  in the High Court bench comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar for the hearing today

TBS Report 
23 September, 2021, 09:15 am
Last modified: 23 September, 2021, 09:25 am
Sayem Sobhan Anvir. Photo: Collected
Sayem Sobhan Anvir. Photo: Collected

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir has filed an anticipatory bail plea with High Court in a case filed by Nusrat Jahan, elder sister of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia who reportedly committed suicide, on allegation of killing her sister after rape. 

The petition has put on the cause list  in the High Court bench comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar for the hearing today, confirmed an official of the concerned HC bench. 

Nusrat Jahan filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 against eight people including Sayem Sobhan Anvir on 6 September.

The other accused are - Anvir's father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Anvir's mother Afroza Begum, wife Sabrina, Sharmin, Saifa Rahman Mim, Model Faria Mahbub Piasha and Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon. In the case statement, the plantiff alleged that they threatened Munia to leave Dhaka or they would kill her.

The case was handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for investigation.

Police recovered Mosarat's hanging body from a flat in the capital's Gulshan area on 26 April this year.

On 27 April, Mosarat's sister Nusrat filed a case against Sayem Sobhan, who allegedly had a relation with Munia, on allegation of 'abetment of suicide'.

After three months of investigation, the police did not detain or interrogate Sayem in the case. Police, on 19 July, submitted the final probe report over Munia's death dropping the name of lone accused Anvir.

The court also accepted the chargesheet on 18 August. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury also dismissed the no confidence petition filed by Mosarat's family against the police report.
 

Top News / Crime

Sayem Sobhan Anvir

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

Central Packing House: Testing lab lies unused for 3 years

1d | Videos
North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

1d | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

1d | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

3
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly