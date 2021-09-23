Munia’s death: Sayem Sobhan seeks anticipatory bail 

Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir has filed an anticipatory bail plea with High Court in a case filed by Nusrat Jahan, elder sister of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia who reportedly committed suicide, on allegation of killing her sister after rape.

The petition has put on the cause list in the High Court bench comprising Justice Mostafa Zaman Islam and Justice KM Zahid Sarwar for the hearing today, confirmed an official of the concerned HC bench.

Nusrat Jahan filed the case with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 against eight people including Sayem Sobhan Anvir on 6 September.

The other accused are - Anvir's father Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan, Anvir's mother Afroza Begum, wife Sabrina, Sharmin, Saifa Rahman Mim, Model Faria Mahbub Piasha and Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon. In the case statement, the plantiff alleged that they threatened Munia to leave Dhaka or they would kill her.

The case was handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for investigation.

Police recovered Mosarat's hanging body from a flat in the capital's Gulshan area on 26 April this year.

On 27 April, Mosarat's sister Nusrat filed a case against Sayem Sobhan, who allegedly had a relation with Munia, on allegation of 'abetment of suicide'.

After three months of investigation, the police did not detain or interrogate Sayem in the case. Police, on 19 July, submitted the final probe report over Munia's death dropping the name of lone accused Anvir.

The court also accepted the chargesheet on 18 August. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury also dismissed the no confidence petition filed by Mosarat's family against the police report.

