Munia’s death: Bashundhara MD, chairman among 8 accused in rape, murder cases

Nusrat Jahan, elder sister of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia who committed suicide, has filed two cases against eight people including Bashundhara Group Managing Director Sayem Sobhan Anvir and his father group chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan.

The cases have been filed with Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-8 on allegations of rape and murder.

The other accused are-Anvir's mother Afroza Begum, wife Sabrina, Sharmin, Saifa Rahman Mim, Model Faria Mahbub Piasha and Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon.

The cases have been handed over to the Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) for investigation.

Police recovered Mosarat's dead body hanging from a ceiling fan in a flat in the capital's Gulshan area on 26 April this year.

On 27 April, Mosarat's sister Nusrat filed a case against Sayem Sobhan, who allegedly had a relation with Munia, on allegation of 'abetment of suicide'.

After three months of investigation, the police did not detain or interrogate Sayem in the case. Police, on 19 July, submitted the final probe report over Munia's death dropping the name of lone accused Anvir.

The court also accepted the chargesheet on 18 August. Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury also dismissed the no confidence petition filed by Mosarat's family against the police report.

