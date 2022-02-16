Munia murder case: Saifa Mim lands in jail

Court

UNB
16 February, 2022, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 16 February, 2022, 06:15 pm

A Dhaka court on Wednesday (16 February) sent Saifa Rahman Mim, an accused in a case over the rape and murder of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia, to jail.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mainul Islam passed the order.

Earlier in the day, Alauddin, inspector of Police Bureau of Investigation and also the investigating officer of the case, filed a petition for keeping her in jail after producing him before the court.

Defence lawyer advocate Gazi Shah Alam filed a petition for her bail.

The court fixed Thursday for hearing the bail petition.

Earlier, on Tuesday, PBI Special Crime (South) arrested Mim for interrogation from her Dhanmondi residence, said PBI Additional Superintendent of Police (Law and Media Branch) Md Abu Yusuf.

On 6 September last year, Munia's sister filed a rape and murder case against the Bashundhara Group MD and seven others with Dhaka's 8th Tribunal for Prevention of Women and Children's Repression.

The court, after recording the complaint, directed the PBI to submit a report on it.

The seven other accused in the case are: Anvir's parents Bashundhara Group's Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan Shah Alam and Afroza Begum, Anvir's wife Sabrina Sayem and model Faria Mahbub Piyasha, friend Saifa Rahman Mim and owner of the flat Ibrahim Ahmed Ripon and his wife Sharmim Akhter.

On 26 April of the same year, police recovered the body of the 21-year-old Munia hanging from a ceiling fan of her bedroom in a Gulshan flat.

Munia's elder sister, Nusrat Jahan Tania, filed a case against Anvir that night accusing him of incitement to suicide.

According to Tania, her sister, Munia, was in a relationship with Anvir who regularly visited her at the Gulshan apartment.

 

Mosarat Jahan Munia / accused / Jailed

