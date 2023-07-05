Mother, newborn death: HC orders Dr Maksuda Farida Akhter Milli to surrender within four weeks

Court

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 03:03 pm

Related News

Mother, newborn death: HC orders Dr Maksuda Farida Akhter Milli to surrender within four weeks

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 03:03 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

The High Court has ordered Begum Maksuda Farida Akhter Milli, a doctor working at the capital's Central Hospital to surrender before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka within four weeks in a case filed over the death of a newborn and mother due to wrong treatment.

An HC bench of Justice Zakir Hossain and Justice Biswajit Debnath passed the order on Wednesday (5 July), Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi told The Business Standard. 

Dr Milli had applied for bail in the case on Tuesday (4 July).

Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who was expecting her first child, had been under treatment of Professor Dr Sangjukta Saha at Central Hospital for the last three months, said the case documents.

She was admitted to the hospital on 9 June as she went into labour. Even though Dr Saha was not present at the hospital at the time, the hospital authorities allegedly told the patient's family she is in the hospital and will operate on Akhi.

An emergency c-section was performed on Akhi when attempts for a natural birth failed, the child died the following day and the mother was left in critical condition. Akhi's husband Yakub Ali filed a case in the Dhanmondi police station in this regard saying the incident happened due to the negligence of the hospital authorities. 

Akhi was later admitted into Labaid. She passed away on 18 June at the cardiac care unit of the hospital

 

 

Bangladesh

High Court / Newborn Death Case

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

3h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

22h | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

19h | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

6h | TBS World
Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

Why Jenin a focal point of conflict?

22h | TBS World
French riot at ease

French riot at ease

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

4
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

5
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake