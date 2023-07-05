Mother, newborn death: HC orders Dr Maksuda Farida Akhter Milli to surrender within four weeks

The High Court has ordered Begum Maksuda Farida Akhter Milli, a doctor working at the capital's Central Hospital to surrender before the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court of Dhaka within four weeks in a case filed over the death of a newborn and mother due to wrong treatment.

An HC bench of Justice Zakir Hossain and Justice Biswajit Debnath passed the order on Wednesday (5 July), Deputy Attorney General Sujit Chatterjee Bappi told The Business Standard.

Dr Milli had applied for bail in the case on Tuesday (4 July).

Mahbuba Rahman Akhi, who was expecting her first child, had been under treatment of Professor Dr Sangjukta Saha at Central Hospital for the last three months, said the case documents.

She was admitted to the hospital on 9 June as she went into labour. Even though Dr Saha was not present at the hospital at the time, the hospital authorities allegedly told the patient's family she is in the hospital and will operate on Akhi.

An emergency c-section was performed on Akhi when attempts for a natural birth failed, the child died the following day and the mother was left in critical condition. Akhi's husband Yakub Ali filed a case in the Dhanmondi police station in this regard saying the incident happened due to the negligence of the hospital authorities.

Akhi was later admitted into Labaid. She passed away on 18 June at the cardiac care unit of the hospital