Mitu murder: Ex-SP Babul Akter shown arrested in his own case

Disgraced superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter has been shown arrested in his own case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu.

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) had filed a petition in this regard with Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court on December 30, last year.

Chattogram Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Abdul Halim today (9 January) passed an order accepting the plea made by PBI, confirmed PBI Inspector Abu Zafar Mohammad Omar Faruk.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Inspector Faruk, also the investigating officer (IO) of the case, said, "We have already found evidence of Babul's involvement with his wife's murder.

"Therefore, according to the rules, a petition was submitted to the court to show him arrested in his own case."

Babul Akter is now in jail in the murder case filed by his father-in-law over the murder.

Mitu, the wife of former police superintendent Babul Akter, was hacked and shot dead by attackers in Chattogram while on her way to pick up her son from school on 5 June 2016.

Babul, who was in Dhaka, filed a murder case a day later.

Babul, initially a plaintiff in the Mitu murder case, turned into the prime accused in a cruel twist of irony. The final report for that case was submitted and then Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a new case against Babul.

The plaintiff in the case statement claimed that Babul got involved in an extramarital affair with an NGO worker while he was posted in Cox's Bazar as additional police super and this caused a rift in the relationship of Mitu and Babul. Mitu informed her parents about the mental and physical torture she endured during the family feuds after finding out about her husband's alleged affair.

On the night of 24 June 2016, Babul was interrogated for about 15 hours at the Dhaka Detective Police Office. On 7 September the same year, the home ministry fired him.

The detective police had been investigating the case from the beginning. However, after nearly three years of investigation produced no results, the court ordered the PBI to investigate the case in January 2020.

