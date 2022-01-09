Mitu murder: Ex-SP Babul Akter shown arrested in his own case

Court

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 02:33 pm

Related News

Mitu murder: Ex-SP Babul Akter shown arrested in his own case

TBS Report
09 January, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 January, 2022, 02:33 pm
Babul Akter. Photo: Collected
Babul Akter. Photo: Collected

Disgraced superintendent of police (SP) Babul Akter has been shown arrested in his own case filed over the murder of his wife Mahmuda Khanam Mitu. 

The Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) had filed a petition in this regard with Chattogram Metropolitan Magistrate Court on December 30, last year.

Chattogram Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Muhammad Abdul Halim today (9 January) passed an order accepting the plea made by PBI, confirmed PBI Inspector Abu Zafar Mohammad Omar Faruk.

Speaking with The Business Standard, Inspector Faruk, also the investigating officer (IO) of the case, said, "We have already found evidence of Babul's involvement with his wife's murder. 

"Therefore, according to the rules, a petition was submitted to the court to show him arrested in his own case." 

Babul Akter is now in jail in the murder case filed by his father-in-law over the murder.

Mitu, the wife of former police superintendent Babul Akter, was hacked and shot dead by attackers in Chattogram while on her way to pick up her son from school on 5 June 2016. 

Babul, who was in Dhaka, filed a murder case a day later.

Babul, initially a plaintiff in the Mitu murder case, turned into the prime accused in a cruel twist of irony. The final report for that case was submitted and then Mitu's father Mosharraf Hossain filed a new case against Babul.

The plaintiff in the case statement claimed that Babul got involved in an extramarital affair with an NGO worker while he was posted in Cox's Bazar as additional police super and this caused a rift in the relationship of Mitu and Babul. Mitu informed her parents about the mental and physical torture she endured during the family feuds after finding out about her husband's alleged affair.

On the night of 24 June 2016, Babul was interrogated for about 15 hours at the Dhaka Detective Police Office. On 7 September the same year, the home ministry fired him.

The detective police had been investigating the case from the beginning. However, after nearly three years of investigation produced no results, the court ordered the PBI to investigate the case in January 2020.
 

Top News / Crime

Bangladesh / Crime / court / Mitu Murder / Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The managerial sagas of Uber, WeWork, and Theranos represent the downstream consequences of the flood unleashed by central banks. Photo: Bloomberg

Capital is not a strategy

56m | Panorama
As the bots keep getting better at beating CAPTCHA technology, we have no choice but to keep developing. Photo: Collected

I am not a robot

2h | Panorama
FancyFeathers Inc has a reputation for catering to all sorts of parties, whether lavish ones or ones on a limited scale budget. Photo: Courtesy

FancyFeathers Inc: Your one-stop party solution

3h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

Economic Zones: We must emphasise quality and not quantity

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

Ctg Half Marathon: Runner Tuku dies at the finish line

2h | Videos
Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

22h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

1d | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka