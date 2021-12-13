Mithila, Sabnam Faria get anticipatory bail in Evaly scam case

Court

TBS Report
13 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 13 December, 2021, 04:31 pm

The High Court has granted an 8-week anticipatory bail to Actress Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Sabnam Faria in a case filed against them over fraud and embezzlement associated with their involvement in shuttered e-commerce platform Evaly.

The HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Md Atwar Rahman passed the order after a hearing to their petitions today, reports Somoy TV.

Earlier, lawyer Niaz Morshed on behalf of Mithila and Jasmine Sultana on behalf of Faria submitted the petitions at the High Court on Sunday.

On December 4, a victim customer of Evaly, Saad Sam Rahman, filed the case with Dhanmondi police station against nine people including Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel, Chairman Shamima Nasrin, Actor Tahsan Khan, Mithila, and Faria .

The other accused in the case are Akash, Arif, Taher and Md Abu Taish Kayes.

Mohammad Rassel and Shamima Nasrin, in police custody since the company went bust, were shown arrested in this case.

According to the case, celebrities Tahsan Khan, Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Sabnam Faria were in different positions. Because of their presence and their various promotional talks, Saad Sam invested Tk 3,18,000 in Evaly. He alleged that the plaintiff in the case was deceived because of these celebrities' promotional talks

Ikram Ali, Officer-in-Charge of Dhanmondi police station said these celebrities may be arrested if evidence of their involvement in the allegations against them is found.

Tahsan was the Goodwill ambassador of Evaly, and Mithila was associated with Evaly as the face of the company's lifestyle products. Besides, Sabnam Faria joined as the Chief Public Relations Officer.

