Misconduct with magistrate: High Court pardons SP Tanvir with warning

Court

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 08:17 pm

The court issued the pardon upon the police officer giving an unconditional apology in writing

The High Court has acquitted former Kushtia Superintendent of Police SM Tanvir Arafat from contempt of court charges for misbehaving with a senior judicial magistrate during the Bheramara municipality elections on 16 January.

The court issued the pardon after the police officer gave an unconditional apology in writing.

At the same time, the court cautioned him and asked him to be more careful in performing his duties.

A High Court bench of Justice Mamnoon Rahman and Justice Khandaker Diliruzzaman issued the order on Wednesday. Munshi Moniruzzaman was the lawyer for the police officer while on the other side was Advocate Ishrat Hasan during the hearing.

In his apology to the court, SM Tanvir Arafat said he did not recognise the magistrate, and made an unintentional mistake. In future, he said he would be more careful in performing his duties. He also promised that such mistakes would never happen again.

Kushtia Superintendent of Police SM Tanvir Arafat misbehaved with Senior Judicial Magistrate Mohsin Hasan at Bheramara Pilot Model High School during the Bheramara municipal elections on 16 January.

The next day, the magistrate appealed to the Election Commission to take action against the superintendent of police. Copies of the appeal were also sent to the secretaries of the law and home ministries, the inspector general of police, and the registrar general of the Supreme Court, on 19 January.

After the High Court bench headed by Justice Mamnoon Rahman noticed the incident on 20 January, the court summoned Tanvir Arafat in a suo moto order. Tanvir Arafat was asked to appear in person in the High Court and explain the allegation of abuse to the judge.

At the same time, a rule was issued asking why no contempt of court charges would be brought and no disciplinary action would be taken against him.

After the order, the police officer appeared in person in the court on 25 January and apologised unconditionally. He was later transferred to the traffic department in Barishal.

