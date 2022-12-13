Mirza Fakhrul, Abbas given division in jail: State counsel

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas have been given the first class facility in jail.

State Counsel Deputy Attorney General Abdullah Al Mahmud Bashar informed the High Court that a Dhaka court ordered to give division facility to them on 9 December and they have been given the division facility from today.

The HC bench of Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Ali fixed Wednesday (14 December) for the hearing of the writ petition filed seeking first class facility in jail for the BNP leaders.

Earlier in the day, Mirza Fakhrul's wife Rahat Ara Begum, Mirza Abbas' wife Afroza Abbas and advocate AJ Mohammad Ali submitted the petitions.

Later, the bench fixed 3:00pm today for hearing on the petitions.

In the early hours of Friday, a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked up Fakhrul and Abbas from their homes in separate raids in the capital city.

Later, they were arrested in a case filed over the clash between police and the party activists in the capital's Nayapaltan.

On Monday, a Dhaka court rejected the bail petition of 224 leaders and activists of BNP, including Fakhrul and Abbas, and sent them to jail, pending further legal procedures.