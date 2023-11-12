Mirza Abbas testifies in graft case

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas today started testifying in a case filed against him for amassing wealth illegally and concealing the information.

Judge Manjurul Imam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 adjourned the hearing till 15 November as the testimony remained incomplete at the end of today's hearing.

Earlier in the day, two other defence witnesses, Shahjahan Miah and Qazi Shifaur Rahman Himel, testified in the case.

The court on 5 November showed Abbas arrested in the case and allowed a defence plea so that defence witnesses can be produced in the court afresh.

Dhaka Special Judge Court-6 on 31 October cancelled Mirza Abbas's bail in the case and issued an arrest warrant against him.

The ACC, on 16 August 2007, filed the case with Ramna Police Station for amassing illegal wealth of Tk7.54 crore and concealing information about wealth of Tk57.26 lakh.

ACC assistant director Md Khairul Huda after probing the case, filed a charge sheet on 24 May 2008, accusing Abbas for amassing illegal wealth of Tk4.23 crore.

The court on 16 June 2008, framed charges against Mirza Abbas.