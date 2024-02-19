Mirza Abbas gets bail in all 11 cases filed over 28 Oct violence, no bar to release

There is no bar to the release of BNP senior leader Mirza Abbas from jail as he secured bail in 11 cases filed in connection with violence during the party's political programme on 28 October last year.

At the latest, a Dhaka court on Monday (19 February) granted him bail in a case filed with Dhaka Railway Police Station for allegedly destroying state assets.

Dhaka Judicial Magistrate Julhash Uddin passed the order after a hearing in the case against the BNP Standing Committee member, Mirza Abbas's lawyer Mohiuddin Chowdhury told reporters on the day.

"He has been granted bail in all cases. Now there is no obstacle to release from prison. He will be released as soon as the bail order documents reach the prison," said Mohiuddin.

Earlier on Sunday, the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court granted him bail in 10 cases, including the one filed over attacks on the chief justice's residence on 28 October.

Mirza Abbas was accused in a total of 11 cases in connection with the political violence centred around the BNP's grand rally at Nayapaltan on 28 October last year.

The Detective Branch (DB) police arrested Mirza Abbas on 31 October from Shahidbagh in Dhaka in a case filed with the Shahjahanpur Police Station under the Sabotage and Explosives Act.

On 1 November, a Dhaka court granted police a five-day remand of the BNP leader, following which he was sent to jail.

He was later arrested in another case filed with the Dhaka Railway Police Station.