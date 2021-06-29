Minor forced to confess murder: HC summons IO

The High Court has directed the initial investigating officer (IO) Nayan Kumar to appear in court in person in connection with the forced confession of a 12 year old boy in the murder of his younger brother.

The court asked him to give a written explanation regarding his role in the underaged child's confessional statement.

The HC also directed the current investigation officer of the case, Md Mansur Ali, to appear in person with the case documents.

They have both been ordered to appear in court on 3 August. The hearing of the case will also be held that day.

A virtual bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain and Justice Ataur Rahman issued the orders to this effect, on Tuesday.

Lawyer Shishir Monir heard the appeal in court. Deputy Attorney General Barrister Md Bashir Ullah represented the state. The child's parents and the child were connected virtually.

Recently a news story was published in a national daily recently with the headline, "Police's mistake make 12-year-old child responsible for his younger brother's murder". Attaching the news, Supreme Court lawyer Muhammad Shishir Monir filed an application in the High Court.

The hearing was held on 21 June, and 29 June was set for the next court date.

At the hearing that day, lawyer Shishir Monir said, "A father lost one of his children and the blame for the death fell on his eldest son, who is 12 years old. The child's parents even had to leave their house. This is inhumane!"

"A 12-year-old child was tortured and a confessional statement was taken from him. The child then came before the court but there has been no action despite there being laws. That is why we are here so that the incident is properly investigated and a fair trial takes place."

According to the report published in the newspaper, the older brother was accused of killing his younger brother in 2015. The body of Sohag, son of Mohidul Islam, was recovered from a jute field in Katakhali village of Bogura on 25 August of that year.

The police then took the older brother from their home, purportedly for questioning. It now seems he was forced to give a confession saying that he had murdered his own younger brother. With the expense and fallout of the case, the whole family is now homeless.