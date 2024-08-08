Md Asaduzzaman appointed as new attorney general

Md Asaduzzaman has been appointed as the new attorney general of Bangladesh Government, according to a circular issued by the Law and Justice division of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs ministry.

The circular was issued today (8 August), filling the void created after the resignation of former attorney genaral AM Amin Uddin yesterday (7 August).

Prior to becoming the AG, Md Asaduzzaman used to be a senior lawyer of the Supreme Court.

Amin, whose current whereabouts is unknown, submitted the resignation letter to the president through the attorney general's office yesterday.

In his resignation letter obtained by TBS, AM Amin Uddin wrote, "..due to my personal difficulties, now I am not in a position to continue my duties and responsibilities as attorney general for Bangladesh. Hence, I am tendering my resignation with immediate effect."

On 8 October 2020, Abu Mohammad Amin Uddin, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court and then president of the Supreme Court Bar Association, was appointed as the attorney general.