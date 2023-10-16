Marshal Agrovet chairman, 2 others get bail over BTI import fraud

Marshal Agrovet chairman, 2 others get bail over BTI import fraud

A court here today granted bail to the chairman of Marshal Agrovet Chemical Industries Ltd Mohammad Ali and two others in a case lodged over irregularities in importing BTI pesticide used in anti-mosquito drive.

The other two accused are Marshal Agrovet managing director Md Alauddin and executive director Md Nasir Uddin Ahmed.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Tahmina Haque passed the order, allowing them permanent bail on Tk5,000 bonds each.

Dhaka North City Corporation official Md Rahat Al Foysal filed the case with Gulshan Police Station against four on 21 August for anomalies in importing Bacillus Thuringiensis Israelensis (BTI) pesticide. The other accused in the case is Chinese citizen Li Quiyang.

Marshal had claimed that they imported the pesticide from Singaporean company Bestchem, whereas the Singaporean company said they did not sell BTI to Marshal Agrovet.

