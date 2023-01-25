Man sentenced to death for killing 2 Tripura girls after rape

A Chittagong court has sentenced a man to death for killing two young girls of ethnic minority Tripura community after rape.

Judge Alimullah of Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal delivered the verdict on Wednesday (25 January).

The court also imposed a fine of Tk1 lakh on the convict.

"The main accused, Abul Hossain, has been ordered to be executed by hanging for killing two young ethnic minority girls after rape," said Advocate Ashok Kumar Roy, special public prosecutor of the court.

However, another accused in the case, Md Manik, was acquitted as the charges against him were not proved, he said.

On 18 May, 2018, police recovered the bodies of two teenage girls - Sukhlati Tripura, 15, and Chitra Rani Tripura, 12 - from Jangal Mahadevpur Pahari Adibasi Palli in Sitakundu upazila.

Sumon Tripura, the father of Rani Tripura, filed a case with Sitakunda police station on the following day accusing three men for the incident.

The other accused, Md Rajib, was shot dead by miscreants during the course of the trial.