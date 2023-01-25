Man sentenced to death for killing 2 Tripura girls after rape

Court

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:30 pm

Related News

Man sentenced to death for killing 2 Tripura girls after rape

TBS Report
25 January, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2023, 09:30 pm
Man sentenced to death for killing 2 Tripura girls after rape

A Chittagong court has sentenced a man to death for killing two young girls of ethnic minority Tripura community after rape.

Judge Alimullah of Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal delivered the verdict on Wednesday (25 January).

The court also imposed a fine of Tk1 lakh on the convict.

"The main accused, Abul Hossain, has been ordered to be executed by hanging for killing two young ethnic minority girls after rape," said Advocate Ashok Kumar Roy, special public prosecutor of the court.

However, another accused in the case, Md Manik, was acquitted as the charges against him were not proved, he said.

On 18 May, 2018, police recovered the bodies of two teenage girls - Sukhlati Tripura, 15, and Chitra Rani Tripura, 12 - from Jangal Mahadevpur Pahari Adibasi Palli in Sitakundu upazila.

Sumon Tripura, the father of Rani Tripura, filed a case with Sitakunda police station on the following day accusing three men for the incident.

The other accused, Md Rajib, was shot dead by miscreants during the course of the trial.

Bangladesh / Top News

court / sentenced to death / ethnic minority / Chattagram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to the CAB president Ghulam Rahman, one of the most common complaints of consumers is being deceived by sellers when it comes to the weight of goods. Photo: TBS

Has the Directorate improved consumer rights in Bangladesh?

14h | Panorama
A 2022 survey of 1,000 companies by professional services consultancy PwC found that between a sixth and a quarter had used AI in recruitment or employee retention in the past 12 months. Illustration: Bloomberg

AI is coming to your workplace. Is the world ready?

13h | Panorama
Edison Desdemona, the newly launched stellar project of Edison Real Estate, located at Bashundhara Residential Area. Photo: Courtesy

EDISON DESDEMONA: A creation like no other

1d | Habitat
BruTown by PARTI.studio. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Interesting ceiling design ideas to elevate any space

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

6 facts to keep in mind before starting your own business

2h | TBS Career
“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

“Three quarters of 2023 are very challenging”

5h | Corporate Talks
Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

Referee will show Fair Play card in the near future

1h | TBS SPORTS
Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

Why Pathaan is not releasing in Bangladesh now?

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 
Bangladesh

Four top bankers arrested in DSA case filed by S Alam group 

3
Ctg Port Gets A Boost: The Chattogram port officially starts to berth vessels with 10 metres drought on Monday. As of now, only 9.5m draught vessels could anchor at the port, each carrying 2,500 TEUs. But the 10m draught ship will be able to carry 4,000 TEUs, bumping up the port’s container handling capacity and bringing down costs. The photo was taken recently from the port area. Photo: Mohammed Minhaj Uddin
Bangladesh

Dollar crisis: 3 ships with 54,000 tonnes of goods get stuck at Ctg port

4
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February
Energy

Gas prices hiked up to 179% for industries, effective from 1 February