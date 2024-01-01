Man sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for assaulting father

Court

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 08:48 pm

Related News

Man sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for assaulting father

Jiku assaulted his father after he refused to provide Tk1,20,000.

TBS Report
01 January, 2024, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2024, 08:48 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court has sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment for assaulting his father three years ago.

The court of the Fourth Additional Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan on Monday handed down the sentence to Jiku Chowdhury, a 35-year-old resident of south Kattali.

In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of TK20,000 on Jiku Chowdhury. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional year of imprisonment.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The prosecution revealed that on 30 September in 2020, Jiku assaulted his father after he refused to provide Tk1,20,000. Subsequently, Jiku forcibly took the money by breaking into his father's pharmacy vault.

Following the assault, the victim was initially admitted to the local health complex and later transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he received treatment for an extended period.

Mukul Shill filed a case against his son, Ziku Chowdhury, at Pahartali police station.

The police submitted a charge sheet on 8 January in 2021, and the court framed charges on 23 May in 2023.

Bangladesh / Top News

Son beating father / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

TBS Infographics

Fairwork Ratings: Will formalising the gig economy help improve workers’ conditions?

12h | Panorama
Mintu Howladar, a seasoned caretaker serving 18 years at the National Zoo, can recount more than 10 major accidents involving animal caretakers since 2000. Photo: Asma Sultana Prova

A razor-thin line between life and death: What does it take to tend to zoo animals

9h | Panorama
One of the amazing 2023 images from the James Webb Space Telescope. Photo: Bloomberg

The 10 most intriguing science breakthroughs of 2023

12h | Panorama
Casablanca: As time goes by…

Casablanca: As time goes by…

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

Wind, solar and batteries grow despite economic challenges

1h | Videos
Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

Bangladesh Cricket in 2023

3h | Videos
Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

Book distribution festival 2024 held across the country

32m | Videos
Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

Cenbank holds $17.7b in net reserves, meets IMF's benchmark

4h | Videos