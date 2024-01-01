Man sentenced to 10-year imprisonment for assaulting father

A Chattogram court has sentenced a man to 10-year imprisonment for assaulting his father three years ago.

The court of the Fourth Additional Chattogram Metropolitan Sessions Judge Shariful Alam Bhuiyan on Monday handed down the sentence to Jiku Chowdhury, a 35-year-old resident of south Kattali.

In addition to the prison term, the court imposed a fine of TK20,000 on Jiku Chowdhury. Failure to pay the fine will result in an additional year of imprisonment.

The prosecution revealed that on 30 September in 2020, Jiku assaulted his father after he refused to provide Tk1,20,000. Subsequently, Jiku forcibly took the money by breaking into his father's pharmacy vault.

Following the assault, the victim was initially admitted to the local health complex and later transferred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where he received treatment for an extended period.

Mukul Shill filed a case against his son, Ziku Chowdhury, at Pahartali police station.

The police submitted a charge sheet on 8 January in 2021, and the court framed charges on 23 May in 2023.