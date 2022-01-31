Man jailed on fake warrant: HC issues rule for Tk50 lakh in compensation

The High Court has issued a rule, asking the authorities concerned to explain why it should not be ordered to pay Tk50 lakh compensation to an official of Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar for jailing him on the basis of fake arrest warrants.

The bench of Justice Zafar Ahmed and Justice Kazi Zinat Hoque issued the order on Monday after hearing a writ petition in this regard.

In the rule, the court asked people who issued the fake warrants revealed in a CID investigation, the home ministry secretary, the Inspector General of Police, and other police officials involved in the arrest of the person to respond within four weeks.

Savar Gonoshasthaya Kendra's Agriculture Department Programme Officer, Md Awlad Hossain, has been in jail for 68 days after being arrested upon a fake warrant.

Awlad Hossain's lawyer Emdadul Basir told the media that his client has been jailed in Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Bagerhat, and Sherpur, on multiple fake warrants.

In December 2019, he was released from jail on bail following a High Court order.

On 9 December that year, the HC directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to determine the identity of the people who issued the fake warrants.

The court also ordered the Sherpur Chief Judicial Magistrate to release him on bail, upon investigation of whether warrants issued against Awlad Hossian were fake.