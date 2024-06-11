Man gets life term for killing wife, child in Dhaka in 2009

A Dhaka court today convicted and sentenced a man to life imprisonment in a case lodged over the murder of his wife and a seven-month-old daughter at Ashulia in Dhaka district in 2009.

Dhaka 7th Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Masrur Salekin passed the judgement, sentencing Md Kawser alias Faruk to life imprisonment.

The court in its verdict said though the convict deserved the highest punishment, Kawser is being given life imprisonment as he has been languishing in jail since his arrest in 2009.

Hailing from Jhendaidah, Kawser was living with his wife Shilpi Akter and daughter Farhin at Kathal Tola area of Jamgora, Ashulia. He was involved in an illicit relationship and used to fight with his wife over it frequently.

On the night of 16 November 2009, as Shilpi went to sleep with her seven-month-old daughter Farhin, Kawser hacked Shilpi to death. To make this into a fire incident and hide all shreds of evidence, Kawser set Shilpi's body on fire, burning their daughter alive, who was asleep beside her mother.

Neighbours, however, managed to nab Kawser as he was trying to flee and handed him over to police.

Shilpi's brother Sumon filed the case with Ashulia Police Station the next day.