Man to get back his lost job after 39 years

Court

TBS Report
28 June, 2021, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2021, 03:36 pm

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court has ordered to give Obidul Alam Akan, former employee of Bangladesh Agricultural Extension Department, back his job he lost 39 years ago.

The court has also ordered to pay him his salaries from the time of his losing the job till his retirement.

A virtual bench led by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain passed the order today.

Prabir Niyogi was the lawyer for Obaidul Alam while Additional Attorney General Sheik Md Morshed represented the state.

Obaidul lost his job in 1982 for selling jute seeds at a slightly higher rate than the usual price.

He was sentenced to jail for two months and fined Tk1,000 in the then military court.

He filed a writ petition with the High Court against the decision of the military court after 30 years. The petition asked for instructions about getting remunerations and other facilities from the time of losing the job till retirement.

In 2017, the HC passed an order declaring his punishment as illegal. But the Agricultural Extension Department appealed against the order in 2018.

However, the Appellate Division upheld the HC's order.

Then the Agricultural Extension Department appealed for a review to reconsider the order.

 

