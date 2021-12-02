Man fined for killing fishing cat in a rare judgment

A forest court in Moulvibazar fined a man with Tk 10,000 in a case filed for killing a fishing cat, which is the first judgment in such incident.

Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, divisional forest officer, said, "The court fined Mamun Miah, resident of Kazirhat village in Rajnagar, for killing the fishing cat in 2020."

Mamun reportedly killed the fishing cat while it was catching fish from his pond.

The video of the killing incident went viral on social media and Mamun was identified scrutinising the video.

Later, a case was filed with Rajnagar Police Station. Police submitted chargesheet against Mamun on 31 December last year.

Senior judicial magistrate Saifur Rahman of Moulvibazar forest court handed down the verdict on Monday, said the official.

According to court sources, this is the first time a person has been convicted in a forest court for killing a fishing cat.

Julhas Uddin, an official of the forest department, said the court had earlier convicted people in the cases of killing snakes and monkeys.

