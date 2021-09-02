Magistrates cannot run mobile court from office: HC

Court

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 07:28 pm

Related News

Magistrates cannot run mobile court from office: HC

The court said executive magistrates need to be more careful in enforcing mobile court laws

TBS Report
02 September, 2021, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2021, 07:28 pm
Magistrates cannot run mobile court from office: HC

Executive magistrates cannot conduct mobile courts from their offices, the High Court (HC) observed on Thursday.

The court said executive magistrates need to be more careful in enforcing mobile court laws and proper training regarding relevant laws needs to be ensured for them.

An HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice made these observations in the course of a hearing of an apology by Assistant Commissioner (AC Land) Razia Sultana of Netrokona, who jailed two minors for getting married.

"Mobile courts cannot be conducted from offices; the court must be present at the place of incident," the HC said in Thursday's hearing.

Sultana apologised for punishing the juveniles by conducting mobile court from her office and a copy of her prayer was filed with the HC on Wednesday through the attorney general's office.

On Thursday, the HC directed the Netrokona Additional District Magistrate (ADM) to dispose of her apology.

AC Sultana had sent two minors, both 15 years old, to the Gazipur Child Development Centre for a month under the Child Marriage Restraint Act on 1 August.

However, the HC ordered them to be released on 4 August, issuing the order upon taking cognisance of an application emailed to it by Supreme Court lawyer Mohammad Shishir Manir.

Manir also prayed for action against Sultana who jailed the minors in violation of an HC order which had earlier ruled that no juvenile could be punished by mobile courts.

Sultana's mobile court sentenced the minors after the police brought them to her office at night upon her order, although mobile courts are required to deliver judgement at the site of an offence.

Later, on 5 August, Netrokona's Deputy Commissioner Kazi Md Abdur Rahman informed the High Court that the court of the additional district magistrate (ADM) declared the judgement against the minors 'invalid' and ordered their release after hearing the separate appeals filed by the guardians of the minors on 4 August.

AC Razia Sultana was also asked to submit a written explanation to the ADM's court within seven days, regarding her action. The HC later asked the deputy commissioner to forward a copy of her explanation to the HC by 28 August to secure it.

Bangladesh / Top News

mobile court / magistrate / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

Taliban celebrate victory at Kabul airport

2h | Videos
Children’s second home

Children’s second home

2h | Videos
The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

The last 27 days were like a nightmare, said Pori Moni after securing bail

2h | Videos
Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

Afghanistan: US leaves, what's next?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage
Economy

Evaly now takes employees’ jobs hostage

3
BTRC orders to ban &#039;dangerous&#039; PUBG, Free Fire games
Bangladesh

BTRC orders to ban 'dangerous' PUBG, Free Fire games

4
A number of e-commerce platforms such as Evaly, Dhamaka Shopping and Alesha Mart have lured consumers with the promise of lucrative ‘cashback’, funded by advanced deposits from buyers and credit from suppliers - with no meaningful capital raised from investors. Photo/TBS
Thoughts

Stop the steal in e-commerce: Shut down Evaly, Dhamaka, and Alesha Mart

5
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

6
Nagad ownership row ends
Economy

Nagad ownership row ends