Lower judiciary feeling insecure amid lack of law enforcement: Judges

Court

TBS Report
08 August, 2024, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2024, 01:37 pm

The lower judiciary is feeling insecure as they are on duty without any protection, said a number of judges who reached out to TBS today to express their frustration.

"Activities of the higher judiciary have been suspended, but lower courts were asked to continue works without protection," said a district judge.

He said the district and chief metropolitan magistrate courts are functioning, particularly to grant bail for those arrested during the student protests.

"But, there is security neither in the courts nor in their residence," he said. The judges are not getting protection on roads.

Gunmen of district judges, additional district judges and chief metropolitan magistrates are also not there.

"If activities of higher judiciary remain suspended, so should be the case for lower courts. Otherwise, it is creating commotion among the junior judges," said a district judge who is under pressure from subordinates.

