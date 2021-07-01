Lower courts, tribunals to remain close till July 7

Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

Proceedings of subordinate courts and tribunals across the country would remain closed till July 7  in line with government-imposed strict lockdown to spread the infection of Covid-19.

Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain took the decision and the Supreme Court administration has issued a notification on June 30, in this regard.

For the sake of constitutional obligation, one magistrate would work at each chief judicial magistrate or chief metropolitan magistrate court; one or more magistrate would work at Dhaka, Chattogram and Rajshahi district, metropolitan chief judicial magistrate or chief metropolitan magistrate courts physically following health safety guidelines.

Signed by Registrar General Md Ali Akbar, the notification asked all judges, officials and staff of the subordinate courts not to leave their workplaces and urged lawyers and litigants not to come to the court premises without any emergency.

