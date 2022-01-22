Lower courts, tribunals to operate virtually due to Covid surge

The High Court Division of Supreme Court has directed all subordinate courts and tribunals across the country to operate virtually except emergencies in a move to control the spread of Covid-19.

A notice, signed by High Court Registrar General Md Ali Akbar, was issued in this regard on Saturday (22 January) following the directive of the chief justice.

However, all kinds of cases can be filed with these courts in-person maintaining necessary health safety.

The notice also stated that judges will take depositions being present physically in the courts.

Besides, the accused can also submit surrender papers in-person.

The new system will take immediate effect and will continue until further notice.