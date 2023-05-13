Lower court judges, lawyers allowed to wear lighter attire amid heatwave

Lower court judges, lawyers allowed to wear lighter attire amid heatwave

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

In response to the ongoing heat wave across the country, lawyers and judges of lower courts across the country have now been allowed to wear more comfortable and lighter attire during court proceedings. 

The move comes following a meeting of Supreme Court (SC) senior judges with Chief Justice (CJ) Hasan Foez Siddique on Saturday (13 May), as they discussed ways to mitigate the discomfort faced by court officials during the hot and humid weather. 

Lawyers appeal for making black coats optional in summer

As per an official directive issued in this regard, from now on only white shirts and black pants will be considered appropriate for court appearances, with the traditional black coats and gowns no longer mandatory.

The matter was confirmed by the SC Appellate Division Registrar Mohammad Saifur Rahman to The Business Standard.

Chief Justice to discuss issue of lawyers wearing black coats during summer on Saturday

The new dress code is expected to provide some relief to the legal professionals and facilitate smoother court proceedings.

