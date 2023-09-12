Loan default: Ctg court issues arrest warrants against five businessmen

Court

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 09:16 pm

Related News

Loan default: Ctg court issues arrest warrants against five businessmen

Joint District Judge Mujahidur Rahman of the Money Loan Court gave the order on Tuesday (September 12).

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 09:10 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 09:16 pm
Loan default: Ctg court issues arrest warrants against five businessmen

A court in Chattogram has issued arrest warrants against five businessmen for not paying Tk22.7 crore loan taken from Eastern Bank eleven years ago.

Joint District Judge Mujahidur Rahman of the Money Loan Court gave this order on Tuesday (September 12).

Rezaul Karim, bench assistant of the court, confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

The five businessmen are - Dress Designers Limited Managing Director Razzakul Haider, Chairman Lokman Chowdhury, Directors Mohammad Ali Imam, Hasna Begum, and former director Mohammad Ali.

According to the documents of the case, the loan of Tk22.70 crore taken from Eastern Bank's Agrabad branch has not been paid even in eleven years.

Later, the bank authorities filed a case to recover the defaulted loan.

The court issued an arrest warrant against them as there was no immovable property mortgage against the loan and they did not appear in the court with their passports as per the court order.

Bangladesh

court / loan default / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

6h | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

6h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

13h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

In US-China AI contest, the race is on to deploy killer robots

2h | TBS World
The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

The price of potatoes will decrease within a week

1h | TBS Today
North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

North Korea's Kim boards train bound for Russia and summit with Putin

3h | TBS World
Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

8h | TBS World