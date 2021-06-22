Legal notice served asking what steps taken to prevent phone conversation leaks

Ten Supreme Court lawyers have sent a legal notice to the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) to know what measures it has taken to prevent the incidents of leaking personal phone conversations.

Secretaries of the Posts and Telecommunications Division and Information and Communication Technology Division were made respondent in the notice.

Lawyer Mohammad Shishir Monir sent the legal notice on Tuesday on behalf of the Supreme Court lawyers.

He told the Business Standard that the notice was sent through registered post.

If no reply is received within seven days of receiving the notice, a writ petition will be filed with the High Court, the notice reads.

Zakir Hossain Khan, deputy director and spokesperson of the BTRC said they will take necessary actions after receiving the notice.

In the notice the lawyers said a total of 16 phone conversations have been leaked from 2013 to 2021.

The notice reads, "Article 43 of the Constitution of Bangladesh granted the citizen's privacy of letters and other means of communication as a fundamental right. But it is being noticed that phone conversation leaks are happening all the time."

According to the section 30 (Cha) of the BTRC Act 2001, the regulatory commission is responsible for ensuring the protection of the privacy of telecommunications.

The lawyers who serve the legal notice are: Rezwana Ferdous, Uttam Kumar Banik, Shah Nabila Kashfi, Farhad Ahmed Siddiqui, Mohammad Nawab Ali, Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, Imrul Kayes, Mustafizur Rahman, GM Mujahidur Rahman (Munna) and Ekramul Kabir.