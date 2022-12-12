Legal notice asking list of benefits BNP MPs took from state

Legal notices have been sent to the concerned BNP MPs' who have resigned from the Jatiya Sangsad on Sunday, seeking information on what benefits they have received from the state during their tenure.

The notices were sent by the Supreme Court lawyer Syed Syedul Haque Suman to parliament secretariat secretary, finance secretary, National Board of Revenue chairman and Bangladesh Bank governor as the concerned authorities.

Also, the former BNP MPs were asked to report about such facilities within the next seven days, according to the notice.

Legal action would be taken against them if they fail to submit the reports in the said time, the notice said.

On December 10, the resignation of seven BNP MPs was announced at a rally organized at the capital's Golapbagh ground.

Five BNP leaders including- Rumeen Farhana from the reserved seats for women, Golam Mohammad Sirajul Islam from Bogura-6, Md Aminul Islam from Chapainawabganj-2, Md Mosharraf Hossain from Bogura-4, and Zahidur Rahman from Thakurgaon-3 submitted resignation letters to the speaker in person.

Md Harunur Rashid from Chapainawabganj-3 and Abdus Sattar from Brahmanbaria-2 submitted their resignation letters through email due to their poor health condition.