Law enforcement agencies responsible for finding missing citizens: HC

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 05:54 pm

Law enforcement agencies responsible for finding missing citizens: HC

HC also ordered the police to inform it about the whereabouts of the 2 missing BNP leaders from Bogura

TBS Report
27 December, 2023, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2023, 05:54 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka

Law enforcement agencies are responsible for finding out the whereabouts of any citizen who is missing, the High Court (HC) said today (27 December).

The HC bench of Justice Abu Taher Md Saifur Rahman and Justice Md Bashir Ullah issued the ruling during the hearing of a habeas corpus writ filed by the families of two BNP leaders from Bogura.

"If a citizen is missing, it is the responsibility of the law enforcement agencies of the state to find him. Human life is very precious. Even an hour is important for human life. The family knows how painful the pain of losing a loved one is," the court said in its observation.

At the same time, the court ordered the inspector general of police to submit a report on 4 January over BNP's Kahalu Upazila unit office co-secretary Anwar Hossain and relief and disaster affairs secretary Delwar Hossain allegedly being picked up by law informant forces in plain clothes.

The families of these two leaders have complained that on 14 December, when they went to attend a programme at Bogura's Rural Development Academy around 5pm, Anwar Hossain was picked up by some people claiming to be from the Detective Branch (DB) of police. After that, the relief and disaster affairs secretary of the same unit, Delwar Hossain, was called from Anwar Hossain's phone and taken to Dupchanchia. Since then, there has been no trace of the two.

The law and order forces are denying the family's claim that they were picked up.

After this, on 26 December, the families of these two leaders filed a habeas corpus writ in the HC to know the whereabouts of the two BNP leaders.

At the same time, the court issued a ruling asking why the inaction of the authorities to bring Delwar Hossain and Anwar Hossain to the court would not be illegal.

The court asked the Home Secretary, IG of Police, DB, RAB and the OC of Kahalu police station in Bogura to respond to this rule within two weeks.

Senior advocate AJ Mohammad Ali and Barrister Qaiser Kamal appeared for the writ in the court. Deputy Attorney General Shafiqul Islam Siddiqui heard on behalf of the government.

