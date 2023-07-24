Lack of evidence: 10, including MP, acquitted in 22-year-old murder case in Cox’s Bazar

A Cox's Bazar court has acquitted 10 people, including a local MP, accused in a 22-year-old murder case due to lack of evidence as many of the witnesses failed to appear in front of the court.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail passed the verdict on the case on Monday (July 24) afternoon.

According to court documents, Zafar Alam, MP for Cox's Bazar-1, and nine others were accused of killing the helper of a passenger car in 2001 during a robbery in Chakria area.

The driver of the car had filed a case over the incident with the Chakaria police station.

In 2002, investigators submitted a charge sheet against the accused after finding preliminary evidence against them.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Faridul Alam, who represented the plaintiff in front of the court, said, "The case was filed 22 years ago. Despite many efforts, most of the witnesses could not be brought. Those who appeared, testified that they did not know about the incident.

"While delivering the verdict, the judge said the plaintiff in the case did not give evidence in full support of his statement. In addition, the prosecution failed to produce the testimonials of the magistrate and the investigating officer concerned, who are very important witnesses of the case.

"The accused were acquitted as the state side could not prove beyond doubt through legally neutral, reliable, credible, admissible evidence that the accused in the charge sheet were involved in the incident."