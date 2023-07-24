Lack of evidence: 10, including MP, acquitted in 22-year-old murder case in Cox’s Bazar

Court

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 05:52 pm

Related News

Lack of evidence: 10, including MP, acquitted in 22-year-old murder case in Cox’s Bazar

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail passed the verdict on the case on Monday (July 24) afternoon

TBS Report
24 July, 2023, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 24 July, 2023, 05:52 pm
Lack of evidence: 10, including MP, acquitted in 22-year-old murder case in Cox’s Bazar

A Cox's Bazar court has acquitted 10 people, including a local MP, accused in a 22-year-old murder case due to lack of evidence as many of the witnesses failed to appear in front of the court.

Cox's Bazar District and Sessions Judge Mohammad Ismail passed the verdict on the case on Monday (July 24) afternoon.

According to court documents, Zafar Alam, MP for Cox's Bazar-1, and nine others were accused of killing the helper of a passenger car in 2001 during a robbery in Chakria area.

The driver of the car had filed a case over the incident with the Chakaria police station.

In 2002, investigators submitted a charge sheet against the accused after finding preliminary evidence against them.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Faridul Alam, who represented the plaintiff in front of the court, said, "The case was filed 22 years ago. Despite many efforts, most of the witnesses could not be brought. Those who appeared, testified that they did not know about the incident.

"While delivering the verdict, the judge said the plaintiff in the case did not give evidence in full support of his statement. In addition, the prosecution failed to produce the testimonials of the magistrate and the investigating officer concerned, who are very important witnesses of the case.

"The accused were acquitted as the state side could not prove beyond doubt through legally neutral, reliable, credible, admissible evidence that the accused in the charge sheet were involved in the incident."

Bangladesh

court / Cox's Bazar / murder

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

If you never got sick from Covid, thank your genes

7h | Panorama
Mohammed Mizanur Rahman – the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner (RRRC). Illustration: TBS

'Rohingyas fleeing camps in search of food and jobs'

8h | Panorama
Fatema Aktar Tania was appointed as a permanent model for the Department of Oriental Art in 2012. Currently, her daily wage is Tk475. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The muses in Charukala’s world of fine art

8h | Panorama
Stuffed Omelette - TK600

Dhaka's Gen Z breakfast scene: A fusion of flavours and Instagram-worthy delights

9h | Food

More Videos from TBS

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

Facekini': China's popular new tool to beat the heat

1h | TBS World
"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

"Bangladesh has to do a lot more to improve the investment atmosphere"- Danish Envoy

1h | TBS Face to Face
Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

Who has more flop movies in Bollywood?

7h | TBS Entertainment
Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

Doctors advise not to panic about dengue

23h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up