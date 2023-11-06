Killing of schoolboy: Chuadanga court sentences one to death, two others to 14 years of imprisonment

Court

UNB
06 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:22 pm

Related News

Killing of schoolboy: Chuadanga court sentences one to death, two others to 14 years of imprisonment

The death-row convict is Mohammad Momin, 23, of Taltala area under Sadar municipality of the district

UNB
06 November, 2023, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2023, 05:22 pm
Two convicts in the murder of a school boy in Chuadanga held by police. Photo: Courtesy
Two convicts in the murder of a school boy in Chuadanga held by police. Photo: Courtesy

A Chuadanga court on Monday sentenced a man to death in a case over killing a class three student in Sadar upazila of Chuadanga last year.

Judge of Chuadanga additional district and sessions judge second court Masud Ali also sentenced two other people to 14 years' imprisonment each.

The death-row convict is Mohammad Momin, 23, of Taltala area under Sadar municipality of the district. The court fined him Tk50, 000.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The other convicts- Parvez Ahmed, 28, and Ashrafuzzaman Rizon, 30, were also fined Tk20, 000 each, in default, they will have to serve three more months' jail.

Of the convicts, Parvez is now on the run while an arrest warrant was issued for him.

According to the case statement, Abu Huraira, son of Taltala's Abdul Barek and class- three student of local Victoria Jubilee Government High School, went missing on 19 January 2022.

As the child was not found for five days, his father filed a case naming five people including Momin with the concerned police station on 25 January.

Police recovered the child's body from a graveyard in the Taltala area on February 15 of the same year after Momen had been arrested.

Police submitted chargesheet accusing the three on 14 August 2022.

After completing legal procedures, the court handed down the judgment in the presence of the two accused.

Bangladesh / Top News

court / killing / Death Penalty

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raju, a bus helper, determined to keep the wheels of daily life turning amid nationwide political unrest. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

'My stomach doesn't understand blockade': Transport workers who defy fear, death

3h | Features
Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

Your must-have ‘commute’ essentials

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Sculptures with a heavenly smell

7h | Brands
Sketch: TBS

The legacy of the Begum magazine

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

5h | TBS SPORTS
Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

Ukraine is losing focus due to war in Gaza: Zelensky

22h | TBS World
A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

A turbulent world demanding a cease-fire

21h | TBS World
Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

Uttara to Motijheel in 31 minutes by metro rail

23h | TBS Today