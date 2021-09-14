Killing of 26 migrants in Libya: CID submits charge sheet against 41

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted a charge sheet against 41 people in a case filed in connection with killing 26 Bangladeshis in the southern Libyan city of Mizda on 27 May 2020.

CID Inspector Aslam Ali placed the charge sheet in the case filed under Section 6/7/8/10 of the Human Trafficking Act and Section 302/326/26 of the Penal Code with Paltan Police Station, Jago News reported.

Taking the charge sheet into cognizance, the Dhaka Human Trafficking Suppression Tribunal acquitted five people from the case following an appeal filed by the investigation officer of the case.

The acquitted accused are- Sheikh Md Mahabubur Rahman (49) and Sheikh Shahidur Rahman (40) as the charges brought against them were not proved, and Saddam (26), Quddus Boyati (26) and Lalon as their name and address mentioned were not correct.

The case now awaits the beginning of its formal trial.

The 41 accused are Tanjid alias Tanjirul (36), Jobor Ali (62), Zafar Mia (38), Swapan Mia (29), Mintu Mia (41), Shahin Babu (45) and Ali Hossain (37). , Amir Hossain (55), Nazrul Mollah (43), A Rob Morol (40), Sajib Mia (25), Munni Akhter Ruposhi (20), Robiul Mia (42), Rubel Sheikh (38), Asudul Zaman (34), Baharul Alam (67), Nazmul Hasan (25), Helal Mia (42), Kamaluddin (52), Kamal Hossain (40), Rashida Begum (42), Nur Hossain Sheikh (55), Imam Hossain Sheikh (35), Akbar Hossain Sheikh (32), Bulu Begum (38), Julhas Sardar (45), Dina Begum (25), Shahadat Hossain (30), Zahidul Alam (42), Zakir Matubbar (60), Liaquat Ali Sheikh (50), Nasir Boyati (25), Rezaul Boyati (38), Haji Shahid Mia (63), Khabir Uddin (48), Parvez Hasan, Kamchar Munshi (35), Mahabub Munshi (53), Parvez Ahmed (33), Nazrul Islam Sumon (38) and Kauser (40).

Last year on 27 May, 30 people, including 26 Bangladeshis, were shot dead in the town of Mizda located in Libya's Sahara desert region. Another 11 sustained injuries in the incident.

On 2 June 2 2020, CID Sub-Inspector (SI) HM Rashed Fazal filed a case with Paltan Police Station, under the Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act 2012, accusing 38 people of homicide.