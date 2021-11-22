Khaleda's appearance in 11 cases on 15 March

A Dhaka court on Monday set 15 March for the appearance of BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia before it in 11 cases lodged against her.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Qayesh passed the order as Khaleda Zia failed again to appear before the court because of her "poor health".

Allowing a time plea of the defence, the court adjourned the hearing till 15 March, defence counsel Ziauddin Zia told BSS.

Of the 11 cases, eight were filed with Darus Salam Police Station and two others were filed with Jatrabari Police Station for her role in BNP's vandalism during its hartal in 2015. These ten cases were filed by police, while a sedition case was filed against the BNP chief by a person.

Apart from Khaleda Zia, the other accused in the vandalism cases include Amanullah Aman, Habib-Un-Nabi Khan Sohel and Sultan Salauddin Tuku.

The court was scheduled to hold hearing on charge framing in 10 of those cases and to accept a charge-sheet in one case filed with Jatrabari Police Station.