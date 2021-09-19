Keya Cosmetics chairman gets anticipatory bail in ACC case

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 10:36 pm

Keya Cosmetics chairman gets anticipatory bail in ACC case

They have been granted bail on the condition of submitting their passports

TBS Report
19 September, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2021, 10:36 pm
Keya Cosmetics chairman gets anticipatory bail in ACC case

The High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Keya Cosmetics Limited Chairman Abdul Khaleq Pathan and his wife Firoza Begum in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over acquiring and concealing undisclosed assets.

They have been granted bail on the condition of submitting their passports. The court ordered them to surrender to the court after six weeks of anticipatory bail.

Deputy Attorney General Amin Uddin Manik confirmed the matter to the media and said they have to submit their passports so that they cannot go abroad. The court also ordered their children to surrender to the lower court within six weeks.

Earlier, the ACC filed five separate cases on 15 September against the chairman, his wife, one son and two daughters at the ACC's Integrated District Office-1.

They have been accused of acquiring undisclosed assets worth almost Tk184 crore and concealing assets worth over Tk96 crore in the case. 

Charges have been filed against them under sections 26 (2) and 27 (1) of the Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2004 and Section 4 (2) of the Money Laundering Prevention Act, 2012.

The High Court bench of Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice SM Mojibur Rahman passed the order on Sunday after hearing the bail petition.

Advocate Nitai Roy Chowdhury appeared for the accused in the court while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan was present on behalf of the ACC.

