Keep 2 Japanese kids at victim support centre till 31 Aug: HC

The High Court (HC) has ordered the Bangladeshi father of two Japanese kids to keep them at victim support centre till 31 August.

The HC bench of Justice M Enayetur Rahim and Justice Md Mostafizur Rahman issued the order on Monday.

The court, in its order, said the mother of the kids can meet them at the support centre from 8am to 2pm every day while the father can meet them from 3pm to 8pm.

The HC came up with the order following a writ petition filed by Japanese citizen Nakano Erico, who sought to take custody of her two daughters.

Japanese doctor Nakano Erico, 48, and Bangladeshi-American Sharif Imran, 58, were married on 11 July, 2008 in accordance with Japanese law. They moved to Tokyo and had three daughters in their 12 years of conjugal life. The three daughters are Jasmine Malika, 11, Laila Lina, 10, and Sania Hena, 7.

According to Erico's lawyer Shishir Monir, all three daughters were students at the "American School in Japan" in Tokyo's Chofu City. On 18 January, 2021, Sharif Imran filed for divorce from Erico. Then, on 21 January, Imran appealed to the "American School in Japan" authorities to take his daughter Jasmine Malik away. But the school authorities rejected his plea since Erico did not agree to that. Then, one day, Imran picked up Jasmine Malika and Laila Lina from the bus stop while they were returning home by the school bus, and took them to a rented house.

The lawyer said that on 25 January, Imran through his lawyer applied to Erico to hand over the passports of those two daughters, but Erico rejected the request and filed a lawsuit with Tokyo Family Court on 28 January seeking an order to take the two daughters into her custody. The court in Japan then issued an order instructing Imran to let Erico meet with the daughters on 7, 11, and 14 February, but Imran violated the court order, allowing the mother to meet the daughters only once.

Then on 9 February, lawyer Monir said, on the basis of 'false information', Imran obtained new passports for his daughters, and on 21 February, he came to Bangladesh via Dubai with Jasmine and Laila. Three months later, on 31 May, the Tokyo Family Court ordered the transfer of custody of Jasmine and Laila to their mother Erico, taking into account the statements made by the two daughters and the circumstances, overall.

"However, as the two daughters were in Bangladesh, Erico consulted with a Bangladeshi human rights activist and lawyer. On 18 July, Erico came to Bangladesh, but Imran at first refused to allow her to meet the daughters. Later, on 27 July, switching off Erico's mobile phone he let her meet the daughters, but he kept the mother blindfolded," said Shishir Monir.

Following these events, the Japanese mother filed a writ petition with the HC seeking custody of her two daughters. After hearing the petition, the HC has summoned the father, paternal aunt, and the two daughters in question.

