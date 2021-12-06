Katakhali mayor on remand in DSA case

Court

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 05:32 pm

Related News

Katakhali mayor on remand in DSA case

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 05:32 pm
Representational Image. Picture: Collected
Representational Image. Picture: Collected

A Rajshahi court has placed Katakhali municipality Mayor Abbas Ali on a three-day remand in a case filed under the Digital Security Act. 

The Rajshahi Metropolitan Magistrate Court-2 Shankar Kumar passed the order rejecting his bail plea after police produced him before the court seeking a 10-day remand.

Earlier on 1 December, the members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Abbas Ali for making derogatory comments on installing a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in the city.

He was later sued under the Digital Security Act as three complaints on the same allegations were filed with three separate police stations. 

The Rajshahi unit of Awami League also relieved him of membership in its executive committee following the controversial comments. Further, all the municipal councillors passed a no-confidence vote against his mayorship.

On 22 November, an audio clip of Abbas went viral on social media, where he was heard saying that he would not allow the installation of a mural of Bangabandhu at the Rajshahi City Gate as it would violate the Islamic Sharia law.

However, in a Facebook live streaming Friday, Abbas claimed he was a victim of a conspiracy.

The Katakhali mayor said he made some comments regarding the installation of Bangabandhu's mural after being influenced by the words of an Islamic scholar. 

"But, I did not make any derogatory comment on Bangabandhu," he claimed.

Bangladesh / Top News

Katakhali Mayor / Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib's mural / Rajshahi city

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

6h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

8h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

4h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

4h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

23h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status