Kalabagan rape case: Lone accused Dihan indicted

Fardin Iftekhar Dihan, the lone accused in the “O” level student rape and murder case. Photo: Somoy News

A Dhaka court on Wednesday framed charges against Fardin Iftekhar Dihan in a case filed over the rape and murder of an O-level student in Kalabagan area of the city.

Dhaka Woman and Child Repression Prevention Tribunal-7 Judge AM Zulficker Hayat framed the charge against Dihan in the case.

The court also fixed 16 March for the next hearing in the case.

On 7 January 2021, law enforcers recovered the body of the 17-year-old girl from a city hospital and arrested her boyfriend Fardin Iftekhar Dihan, 18, and three others in this connection.

A case was filed over the death of the girl, who was "sexually assaulted" and "killed".

Later, the victim's father filed the case against Dihan on the night of the incident.

On 9 January, law enforcers released three youths after interrogation over the matter.

The victim had gone to a friend's house in Kalabagan for group study, sources at her family said.

Dihan, who is believed to have raped and killed her at his family flat in Kalabagan area, gave a confessional statement before a Dhaka court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid recorded the statement and sent him to jail pending hearing.

Meanwhile, doctors found the evidence of rape after autopsy on the victim.