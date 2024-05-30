Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz goes into retirement

Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court retired today (30 May).

Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) organized a farewell function for him, where Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and SCBA president Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon spoke on the judicial career of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz.

Emphasising taking strong steps against corruption, the outgoing Appellate Division judge said it is destroying all our achievements.

"We have to keep all the workplaces free of corruption. The country's people are astonished to learn how some service holders are making crores through corruption. The state has to take the responsibility to resist the corruption. The mentality of getting rich fast is pushing us towards a huge disaster," Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz said in his farewell speech.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and his other colleague judges of the Appellate Division were present on the dais at the time.

Born on 1 June 1957, Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz obtained his LLB and LLM degrees from the University of Dhaka.

He was enrolled as an Advocate of the Dhaka District Court and the HC Division of SC in the years 1982 and 1985 respectively.

Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz was elevated as additional judge of the HC Division on 27 April 2003, and appointed Judge of the same division on 27 April 2005. He was elevated to the Appellate Division of the SC on 25 April 2024.