Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz goes into retirement

Court

BSS
30 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 10:19 pm

Related News

Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz goes into retirement

BSS
30 May, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 30 May, 2024, 10:19 pm
Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz. File Photo: Collected
Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz. File Photo: Collected

Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court retired today (30 May).

Attorney General's Office and the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) organized a farewell function for him, where Attorney General AM Amin Uddin and SCBA president Barrister Mahbub Uddin Khokon spoke on the judicial career of Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz.

Emphasising taking strong steps against corruption, the outgoing Appellate Division judge said it is destroying all our achievements.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have to keep all the workplaces free of corruption. The country's people are astonished to learn how some service holders are making crores through corruption. The state has to take the responsibility to resist the corruption. The mentality of getting rich fast is pushing us towards a huge disaster," Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz said in his farewell speech.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan and his other colleague judges of the Appellate Division were present on the dais at the time.

Born on 1 June 1957, Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz obtained his LLB and LLM degrees from the University of Dhaka.

He was enrolled as an Advocate of the Dhaka District Court and the HC Division of SC in the years 1982 and 1985 respectively.

Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz was elevated as additional judge of the HC Division on 27 April 2003, and appointed Judge of the same division on 27 April 2005. He was elevated to the Appellate Division of the SC on 25 April 2024.

Bangladesh

Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz / Supreme Court / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Is Dhaka ready for an all-electric automobile ecosystem?

13h | Panorama
A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

A day in Tulsipur, the capital of horse trading

12h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How introverts can gain visibility at work

1d | Pursuit
The group comprised students from the Mechatronics Engineering Department of RUET. They are also members of the RUET Robotics Society. Photo: Courtesy

Bomb-Disposal Robot: RUET students shake hands with Bangladesh Army

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

2h | Videos
Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

Confusion over the location of former IG of Police Benazir Ahmed

1h | Videos
Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

Multiple records can be broken in the 2024 T20 World Cup

10m | Videos
What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

What Does Palestine's Recognition by Three European Countries Mean?

5h | Videos