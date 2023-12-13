Justice M Enayetur Rahim made new chamber judge

Justice M Enayetur Rahim will serve as the chamber court judge of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court from 19 December to 1 January 2024.

"Chief Justice Obaidul Hasan will be on vacation leave from 19 December to 1 January 2024, including weekends and holidays declared by the government. At this time, Justice M Enayetur Rahim has been nominated by him as the vacation judge for the settlement of urgent matters related to the cases of the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court of Bangladesh," said a notification published on the website of the Supreme Court in this regard.



The notification further said that Justice M Enayetur Rahim will conduct hearings at the Chamber Court of Appellate Division from 11 am on 19 December 19, 21 December, 26 December and 31 December through physical presence as a vacation judge.