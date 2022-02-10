Justice Jahangir Hossain appointed as chairman of Supreme Court Legal Aid

Court

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 11:48 am

Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim. Photo: Collected
Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim, a judge of the High Court Division under the apex court, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Supreme Court Legal Aid Committee (SCLAC).

A gazette notification signed by the High Court Division Registrar Md Golam Rabbani confirmed the matter on Wednesday (9 February).

According to notification, Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim has been nominated to fill the vacancy left by the appointment of Justice M Enayetur Rahim as a judge of the Appellate Division of Bangladesh Supreme Court.

Earlier last month, President Abdul Hamid appointed four judges from the Supreme Court's (SC) High Court Divison to the apex court's Appellate Division.

The four appointees were Justice Borhanuddin, Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice FRM Nazmul Ahasan and Justice Krishna Debnath.

