Judiciary to become fully digitized in 2 years: Palak

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak today said that the government has undertaken the "e-Judiciary" project worth Tk 2,224 crore to make the judiciary fully digitized in the next two years.

"About 2,000 courtrooms will be digitized through the scheme. The courts will have audio recording pool systems, virtual terminals, and camera trial rooms in the central jail. 'Boithok' app will be used to ensure privacy. The four-tier data centre will also be set up in the Supreme Court to ensure the sovereignty of judicial information," said a release quoted Palak as saying.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the official launching ceremony of 'Online Cause List', 'Judicial Monitoring Dashboard', and 'My Court' app, organized jointly by the Department of Law and Justice and UNDP Bangladesh with the technical assistance of a2i., to facilitate the provision of judicial services and information to the country's high courts and lower courts, at a city hotel this morning.

Lauding the skillful leadership of ICT Advisor to Prime Minister Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Palak said, "Over the last 13 years, it has been possible to create a verifiable ID, transaction platform, and interoperable platform under his (Joy) well-planned directives. This made it possible to introduce a virtual court in just two months."

The state minister said that under this project, a cyber cafe will be set up in each bar association with a video conferencing system.

Laptops will also be provided to the judges, desktops to the court staff and 75,000 lawyers will be provided with training, added the release.

UNDP Bangladesh Residential Representative Sudipta Mukherjee, Brahmanbaria District, and Sessions Judge Begum Sharmin Nigar delivered welcome speeches at the function presided over by Law and Justice Secretary Md Golam Sarwar.

The inaugural function was attended by senior officials of the Law and Justice Department, Information and Communication Technology Department, UNDP Bangladesh, ATUI, judges, and media personalities, among others.

'Online cause list' (causelist.judiciary.org.bd), 'Judicial Monitoring Dashboard' and 'Amar Court' (My Court) mobile app were launched to take the judicial process of Bangladesh forward through digitization.
 
Anyone can download the 'My Court' app from Google Play Store.

