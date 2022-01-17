Judicial activities of SC to remain suspended Monday

Court

UNB
17 January, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 12:58 pm

Related News

Judicial activities of SC to remain suspended Monday

UNB
17 January, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 12:58 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The judicial activities of both the Appellate Division and the High Court (HC) of the Supreme Court (SC) will remain suspended on Monday in honour of late Justice Tafazzal Hossain Khan, a former HC judge, and veteran SC lawyer.

Activities of both the divisions of the SC will remain suspended today, said SC Special Officer Mohammad Saifur Rahman on Monday.

TH Khan, also a former MP, died at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital at around 4:45pm on Sunday.

He, a founding member of BNP, was the vice-chairman of the party.

Top News

Bangladesh / High Court (HC) / Supreme Court (SC) / Appellate Division / Justice Tafazzal Hossain Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

3h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

3h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

16h | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

20h | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

20h | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

4
Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie
Migration

Health staff export: Bangladesh looks to get a piece of the pie

5
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

6
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike