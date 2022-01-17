Judicial activities of SC to remain suspended Monday

The judicial activities of both the Appellate Division and the High Court (HC) of the Supreme Court (SC) will remain suspended on Monday in honour of late Justice Tafazzal Hossain Khan, a former HC judge, and veteran SC lawyer.

Activities of both the divisions of the SC will remain suspended today, said SC Special Officer Mohammad Saifur Rahman on Monday.

TH Khan, also a former MP, died at Bangladesh Specialised Hospital in the capital at around 4:45pm on Sunday.

He, a founding member of BNP, was the vice-chairman of the party.