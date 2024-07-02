Judges, lawyers must wear black gowns, coats from 7 July: Supreme Court

BSS
02 July, 2024, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 05:52 pm

Judges, lawyers must wear black gowns, coats from 7 July: Supreme Court

Representational Photo: Collected
Representational Photo: Collected

The Appellate and High Court Divisions of the Supreme Court (SC) has revoked the relaxation of judges and lawyers' dress code – black coats and gowns – which was issued earlier due to the heatwave.
 
According to an order of the chief justice, all the lawyers will participate in the hearing of cases in both divisions of the Supreme Court by following the relevant provisions on the issue of dress code mentioned in the Rules of SC's Appellate Division.
 
So, the law practitioners of the apex court, its subordinate courts and tribunals are required to wear black coats and gowns while conducting hearings from 7 July.

This information was revealed in a circular signed by the Registrar General of the Supreme Court M Golam Rabbani.
 
This notification has also been published on the website of the Supreme Court.
 
Earlier on April 9, the Supreme Court relaxed its dress code in wearing black coats and gowns for the judges and lawyers of the apex court, its subordinate courts and tribunals due to the ongoing severe heat wave across the country,
 
The notification also said due to the severe heatwave alert issued by the met office that time and in view of the application of various lawyers associations of the country, the decision, regarding the dress code of the judges and lawyers, was taken after a discussion between the chief justice and other senior judges of the Supreme Court.

