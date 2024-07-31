Judge falls sick; hearing on petition seeking directives not to shoot students postponed

Judge falls sick; hearing on petition seeking directives not to shoot students postponed

Supreme Court Lawyers Ainun Nahar Siddiqa and Manzur Al Matin filed the petition on 29 July

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The hearing on the writ petition seeking directives for law enforcement agencies not to shoot at quota reform protesters during their programmes has been postponed.

Although it was scheduled for today, the hearing was postponed as one of the judges of the High Court bench hearing the petition fell sick, said court sources.

At around 10:30am this morning, an officer of the HC bench informed the Attorney General AM Amin Uddin about the matter.

We came to court to protect our children from bullets: SC lawyer Manzur Al Matin

Supreme Court Lawyers Ainun Nahar Siddiqa and Manzur Al Matin filed the petition on Monday (29 July), keeping the cabinet secretary, secretary of the home ministry, inspector general of police and others concerned as respondents to the petition.

Yesterday, the HC bench of Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice SM Masud Hossain Dolon said it was ashamed of the violence and deaths during the quota reform protests, adding that "none of us are doing our constitutional duty".

"What the police will do is clearly stated in the Code of Criminal Procedure [CRPC]. But none of us are doing our constitutional duty. We are ashamed of the violence and deaths of people during the anti-quota movement," the bench said.

Previously, the HC expressed its indignation over the release of a video showing six coordinators of the quota reform movement dining at the Detective Branch office in Dhaka, terming the incident a "mockery" of the nation.

 

