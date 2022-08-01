JP leader Ruhul Amin Howlader asked to surrender to court

The High Court has asked ABM Ruhul Amin Howlader, co-chairman of the Jatiya Party, to surrender before the trial court within two weeks in a corruption case filed in 1991.

After hearing a petition filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), the HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat passed the order on Monday, ACC lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan told the media.

Earlier on 21 January last year, the Dhaka Divisional Special Judge Court exempted Ruhul Amin Howladar after framing the charge in the corruption case filed in 1991.

Later, the anti-graft body filed a revision in the High Court against the trial court's order.

"At the same time, the court asked the state to explain why the exemption order by the trial court would not be declared void," Khurshid Alam Khan further said.

On 19 November 1991, Deputy Director of the then Anti-Corruption Bureau, Md Delwar Hossain filed this case at Tejgaon police station for embezzling money from the state fund.

According to the case statement, by misusing his power when he was the Minister of Textiles, he made financial gains in illegal ways by giving a work of Tk3,154,740 to an organisation without floating a tender.