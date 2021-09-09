Journalist Probir acquitted of charge of defaming ex-minister Mosharraf

A Dhaka court today acquitted journalist Probir Sikdar of the charge of defaming former LGRD minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

Dhaka Cyber Crimes Tribunal judge Md Ash-Shams Jaglul Hossein passed the order as the charges brought against Probir under the Information and Communication Technology Act (ICT) were not proved.

He was the Faridpur correspondent of the daily Janakantha in 2001. He wrote a series titled "Sei Razakar" on those who had collaborated with the Pakistani forces during the Liberation War in 1971.

Probir came under attack of miscreants after the articles had been published and one of his legs had to be amputated.

Probir Sikdar, also the editor of the Daily Bangla 71 and online news portal Uttaradhikar Ekattor News, was picked up by plainclothes policemen from his Indira Road office in the capital on 16 August in 2015. He published several news on war criminals in his newspapers as well.

On the same day, Swapan Paul, adviser to the Puja Udjapan Committee of Faridpur, filed a case against the journalist under the ICT Act.

The plaintiff in his case statement said Probir Sikdar, in a Facebook status, claimed to be under threat, saying that then LGRD minister Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, businessman Moosa bin Shamser, and condemned war criminal Abul Kalam Azad would be responsible if he were killed.

Swapan Paul said the journalist posted the status to intentionally tarnish the image of Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain.

After spending three days in jail, Probir Sikder got bail.

Police pressed charges against Probir on 16 March 2016 and the tribunal framed charges against him on 4 August the same year.

The court then recorded statements of 10 prosecution witnesses, including the complainant of the case, over past six years.

The judgment was supposed to be delivered on 11 April this year but it was delayed due to Covid-19 lockdown.