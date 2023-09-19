Journalist Nadim murder: Suspended UP chairman Babu gets bail from HC

The High Court has granted six months bail to suspended union parishad chairman Mahmudul Alam Babu, the main accused in the murder case of journalist Nadeem in Jamalpur.

The HC bench of Justice Md Jahangir Hossain and Justice Mohammad Showkat Ali Chowdhury passed the order on Monday (18 September), but the matter became public today (19 September).

According to the Attorney General's Office, the state has applied to the chamber court seeking suspension of the bail.

The bail suspension hearing will be held in the chamber court of M Enayetur Rahim on Wednesday.

Nadim, a 42-year-old journalist working for Banglanews24.com and Ekattor TV, died on 15 June, a day after being attacked by alleged supporters of Babu in Bakshiganj.

Earlier on 17 June, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Jamalpur's Sadhurpara Union parishad (UP) Chairman and union Awami League's General Secretary Mahmudul Alam Babu in connection with the murder.