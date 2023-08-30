Journalist Mukul's murderers still unidentified after 25 years

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 10:46 pm

Against this backdrop, the 25th death anniversary of Mukul was observed on Wednesday

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The culprits behind the death of journalist RM Saiful Alam Mukul, editor of the Jashore-based Bangla daily Runner, remain unidentified even though 25 years have passed since the murder.

Due to a writ lodged in the High Court, the trial proceedings in the case have remained halted for 13 years. Public Prosecutor Idris Ali explained that unless this writ is resolved in the High Court, the trial cannot commence in the lower court.

Both Mukul's family and the Jashore Journalists' Union express their frustration and disappointment at the lack of justice, despite the passage of two and a half decades since the tragic event.

Against this backdrop, the 25th death anniversary of journalist RM Saiful Alam Mukul, observed on Wednesday, features commemorative events by Jashore Press Club and Jashore Journalists' Union, including a condolence rally, wreath-laying at the memorial, and a doa mahfil.

"Failure to prosecute Mukul's murder even after 25 years will embolden killers and undermine journalist morale," warned Jahid Hasan Tukun, president of Jashore Press Club. He expressed hope for the government's initiative for a speedy trial.

According to the case documents, Saiful Alam Mukul was killed by some unidentified assailants near his house at Bezpara in the town on the night of 30 August 1998. The following day, Mukul's widow Hafiza Akhter Shirin filed a case with the Kotwali police station, without naming the killers.

Subsequently, Dulal Uddin Akand, the then assistant superintendent of police at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), pressed a charge sheet on 23 April 1999, implicating 22 individuals, including former minister Tariqul Islam, a member of the BNP standing committee.

After a prolonged period, the Mukul murder case was reopened in 2005 by a special bench of the High Court, leading to an extended investigation. On 21 December of the same year, CID officer Maula Box submitted a supplementary charge sheet, implicating two more individuals.

On 15 June 2006, a Jashore court charged 22 individuals in connection with the Mukul murder case. Notably, former minister Tariqul Islam and another accused named Rupam were acquitted at that time. The year 2010 saw the registration of testimonies from 25 witnesses in the Additional District and Sessions Judge's Court-2.

According to court sources, the accused Ittefaq journalist Faraji Ajmal Hossain filed an appeal in the High Court, seeking release from the Mukul murder case. Consequently, the progress of the case came to a halt again.

Public prosecutor Idris Ali remarked that the Mukul murder case trial was on the verge of completion. However, due to an appeal lodged by one of the accused in the High Court, the case's arguments could not commence.

